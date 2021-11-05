CRT-D performed at Ankur Maitrika Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D), which is considered to be mother of all cardiac interventions due to the complexity involved, was performed successfully on a 42-year-old female patient suffering from Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP) with severe LV dysfunction and complete heart block at Ankur Maitrika Hospital (AMH) Jammu.

The patient was brought to AMH Emergency Room in almost unconscious state. She was attended by Dr Neeraj Mahajan who on examination found a very low pulse rate of almost 30 beats per minute and a very low Blood Pressure. An ECG confirmed the diagnosis of complete heart block. The patient was immediately admitted for an urgent Temporary Pacemaker Insertion (TPI).

The patient was observed in ICU for more than 72 hours but she did not get her native heart rhythm and remained pacemaker dependent. During hospitalization, she had multiple episodes of VT leading to cardiac arrest but luckily she survived.

Dr Neeraj Mahajan, Director Cath Lab and Head, Division of Cardiology at AMH, performed CRT-D procedure on the patient and saved the life of the patient. Dr Rohit Gupta, Head, Critical Care and ICU, and his team provided anaesthesia support. The patient was discharged after 2 days.

Dr Neeraj Mahajan said that CRT-D procedure is one of the most complex cardiac interventions and is done by only a few interventional cardiologists in the country.

Chief Administration Officer of AMH said that a CRT-D procedure has been done for the first time in Jammu City in a private hospital.