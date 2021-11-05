MHA to review CSSs implementation in J&K on Nov 10

*Admn Secys to submit reports on financial, physical progress

CS seeks monthly updates on AIIMS, HEPs, Metroline

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 5: Union Ministry of Home Affairs will review implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on November 10, 2021 to ascertain financial and physical progress and to identify the gaps or difficulties in ensuring benefits of these schemes to the people.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated to Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta that Ministry will be taking review of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the Union Territory on November 10, 2021.

“During the review meeting, the issues vis-à-vis implementation of schemes flagged by the administration of J&K Union Territory before the visiting Union Ministers will also come up for discussion and accordingly efforts will be made to resolve the same in the shortest possible time-frame so as to ensure smooth execution of works under the schemes”, sources informed.

They further informed that Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta held discussion with all the Administrative Secretaries in the recent meeting of Committee of Secretaries regarding the forthcoming review of Union Ministry of Home Affairs and accordingly they were directed to prepare a report on financial and physical progress under relevant schemes for proper projection before the MHA.

“The Union Home Ministry is constantly making efforts to remove the bottlenecks in the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes so that intended population receives the benefits within the stipulated time-frame”, sources further said, adding “though there is lot of improvement in the implementation of schemes in Jammu and Kashmir after the formation of the Union Territory yet hurdles are still persisting at different levels and the forthcoming review by the MHA is aimed at bringing improvement”.

It is pertinent to mention here that only under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) 53 key developmental projects worth Rs 58,477 crore are being executed by the Central Ministries and the UT Government across various sectors including road, power, healthcare, education, tourism, sports, Jal Shakti, irrigation & flood control, housing & urban development, and disaster management, relief, rehabilitation & reconstruction in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and their timely completion is the priority for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary has directed for monthly submission of updated information with respect to flagship programmes, Border Area Development Programme (BADP), Centrally Sponsored Schemes, iconic projects and projects under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) for their real-time monitoring through the online portals especially on the PMREF.

Further, the departments have been asked to convey the status of important projects within next few days so that same is communicated to the MHA during the review meeting. These projects are two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), small hydro-electric projects, Kwar hydroelectric project, Shahpur Kandi hydroelectric project and Ujh hydroelectric project, Metroline, 6000 transit accommodations and identified schemes and projects in the road sector.

Moreover, it has been decided that Jammu and Kashmir will present two of its best practices in the field of empowering the local bodies to the Union Home Ministry.

Accordingly, it has been directed that the General Administration Department in consultation with Planning, Monitoring and Development Department will submit a note on Back to Village and My Town My Pride Programmes, devolution of powers to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and financial transformation through BEAMS, PaySys, empowerment, 100% physical verifications, mandatory Administrative Approval, Technical Sanction, e-tendering and delay statements at treasury and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) levels.

Moreover, Chief Secretary has directed the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department to compile and share the department-wise action plans post VIP visits as and when received with regular follow-ups to complete the identified activities in a time-bound manner.

It has been informed that 55 tour notes have been received so far which will be forwarded to the concerned departments shortly for necessary action.