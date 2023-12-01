Govt Directs Treasury Officers To Ensure Contribution from Gazetted, Non-Gazetted Officials Towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

JAMMU, Dec 1: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has directed all treasury officers to impress upon DDOs operating upon their treasuries to ensure contributions towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund by all the employees.

“Armed Forces Flag Day Fund is observed every year on the 7th of December. As per past practice, all Treasury Officers are directed to impress upon the DDOs operating upon their treasuries to ensure donation to the Fund by all the employees”, reads a circular by Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

The minimum rate of donation, as per the circular, has been fixed at ₹200 for Gazetted Officers and ₹100 for Non-Gazetted officials to be donated from their salaries from the month of December 2023.

“The amount of donation shall be remitted as; a) Through Cheque/Bank Draft in favour of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and the cheque/bank draft shall be sent to Director Sainik Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir Government, Amphalla, Jammu or b) Through NEFT in favour of Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, J&K Bank A/C Number 0493040100000784, IFSC Code JAKA0AMPHLA & MICR Code 180051040 and the copy of invoice be mailed to directorsw-11@jk.gov.in”, reads the circular.