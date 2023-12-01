KDA, Apex Body To Hold Deliberations Ahead Of HPC Meet In Delhi On Dec 04

Srinagar, Dec 1: Ahead of the deliberations with High Powered Committee in New Delhi on December 04, the leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body are holding talks a day before to chalk a strategy given the Central Government has already agreed to discuss issues as per Terms of References (ToRs).

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body Leh an amalgam of political, religious, trade union, and other regional groups will be holding talks with the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai headed High Powered Committee (HPC) in New Delhi.

The High Powered Committee was reconstituted by the Central Government aimed to hold deliberations with the regional representatives of Ladakh.

Sources told that a meeting of High Powered Committee (HPC) is being convened under the Chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, MoS Home on 04-12-2023 at noon in New Delhi to discuss the issues as per the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the said committee.

Sources said that a total of 14 representatives from Ladakh will head to New Delhi consisting of KDA and Apex Body to hold talks with HPC.

Tsering Namgyal, senior Congress Party leader said that the Central Government has agreed to hold deliberations on the 4-point agenda raised by KDA and Apex Body. “Our representatives will be deliberating on a 4-point agenda. Land and Industrial Policy shall also be discussed besides many other Ladakh-centric important issues will be primarily discussed.”

Chering Dorjay, Founding member of Apex Body said that the leaders of both the groups shall be holding important deliberations in New Delhi a day before meeting the High Powered Committee. “Some of the representatives have already reached New Delhi and few are expected by 2 & 3 December. Our 4-point agenda shall remain the main focus.”

Dr. Jaffer Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Kargil said that he is also part of the KDA 7-member team scheduled to hold deliberations with HPC. “Both KDA and Apex Body hold regular deliberations in the region. We will also try to strengthen the Kargil Council, the powers of which have been diluted. The Council is fully committed and endorses a 4-point agenda of KDA and Apex Body. We will make our efforts to represent the Council at every platform to further strengthen it,” CEC Kargil said.

Notably, the 4-point agenda of KDA and Apex Body comprises Statehood, Sixth Schedule, Separate Public Services Commission, and Separate Parliamentary Seats for Leh and Kargil.

Of the 14 members of KDA and Apex Body scheduled to hold deliberations with HPC will comprise 7 from each group.

Those from Apex Body include Ashraf Ali Barcha, Dr Qayoom, Gompa Association President, Rigzen Jora, Tsering Dorjay Lakrook, Thupstan Chewang, and Padma Stanzin.

KDA 7 members team includes Sajjad Hussain Kargili, Qambar Ali Akhon, Asghar Ali Karbalia, Skarma Dadul, Dr. Jaffer Akhoon, and Sheikh Bashir Shakir. (KNO)