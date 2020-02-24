Govt busy with Trump’s visit when Delhi is burning & Kashmiris deprived of rights: Iltija

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Monday said the Government was busy with the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, while Delhi was “burning” and 8 million Kashmiris deprived of their fundamental rights.

She said the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi is remembered only during visits by foreign dignitaries to Sabarmati Ashram.

“‘Hi Tea’ & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji’s legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten,” Iltija tweeted.

Iltija has been tweeting from her mother’s Twitter handle after the PDP president was taken into custody on August 5 last year following abrogation of Article 370. (AGENCIES)