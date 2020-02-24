Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru, remanded to police custody till Mar 7

BNGALURU: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari who is wanted in many heinous crimes, including murder and extortion, was brought to the city in the early hours of Monday from Senegal, police said.

Later in the day, he was produced before the 1st Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate’s (ACMM) court which remanded him to police custody till March 7.

A former close aide of India’s most wanted and mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Chhota Rajan, Pujari was brought here under tight police security by an Air France flight. (AGENCIES)