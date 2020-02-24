Govt launches special community outreach programme on Intensified Mission Indradhanush

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a three-day special community outreach programme on the Intensified Mission Indradhanush and said no child should be missed under the routine immunisation programme.

In a video message, the Minister emphasised the importance of immunisation of children and pregnant women as part of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 2.0).

High priority is being accorded by the Government for achieving targets, Vardhan said after launching the outreach programme at the Shastri Park here.

The IMI is being carried out in 272 districts across 27 states and UTs, and 650 blocks of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across 109 districts since December 2019, he added. (AGENCIES)