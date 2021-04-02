Govt authorizes DMs to take call on physical classes; no offline work on exam days

5 Corona casualties, fresh cases cross 500

*14 test +ve in Shastri Nagar, doc in GMC Jammu

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Apr 2: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration today asked District Magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools in their areas, considering students’ safety.

The administration also directed the Heads of both Government and private institutions to ensure that there is no offline work in schools of Jammu division which have been designated as examination centres for ongoing as well as upcoming papers of Class 10th, 11th and 12th on the examination day due to prevailing (COVID) conditions.

Two orders by the School Education Department came on a day the Union Territory recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases and five casualties. While 421 new cases and four fatalities were reported in Kashmir, 96 persons tested positive and there was one casualty in Jammu region.

The J&K School Education Department issued the directions after dozens of students and teachers tested positive for Coronavirus in different districts, mostly in Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam and Jammu over the past few days. Click here to see for full order

“All District Magistrates / District Disaster Management Authorities’ chairpersons in J&K shall take a call on the continuation of academic activities i.e. physical or online classes in their respective jurisdictions, keeping in view the safety of students and present trend of COVID-19 pandemic in different districts,” a School Education Department order said today.

The order said the Chief Education Officers and other authorities would assist District Magistrates in taking such decisions. Click here to see for full order

The order referred to the earlier Government orders and guidelines on COVID-19 containment measures and said it has been observed that the surge of the pandemic has wide variation among districts.

Another order issued by the School Education Department directed all Head of Government and private institutions that there shall be no offline class work in schools of Jammu division which have been designated as examination centres for ongoing as well as upcoming papers of Class 10th, 11th and 12th on examination day due to prevailing conditions.

However, it said, all Head of Institutions will continue to impart online education/class to its students during the exam days to that education of the children is not affected.

Meanwhile, the spike in COVID-19 cases continued in Kashmir today with 421 testing positive while four persons died of Corona in the Valley taking the death toll in J&K beyond 2000.

There was a spike in COVID-19 deaths in Kashmir as four persons died today taking the death toll past 2000. The victims include an 80-year-old woman from Vailoo Kokernag in Anantnag, a 50-year-old woman from Beeru-Bijbehara in district Anantnag, a 90-year-old man from Lalbazar Srinagar and an 80-year-old woman from Sehpora in district Ganderbal.

Out of 1,265 deaths from Kashmir, 473 alone were from Srinagar which is 37.39 percent of the total deaths in Kashmir division.

Those who tested positive include 173 from Srinagar, 86 Baramulla, 88 Budgam, 4 Pulwama, 12 Kupwara, 12 Anantnag, 14 Bandipora, 9 Ganderbal, 21 Kulgam and 2 from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 78,801 including 75,801 recoveries and 1,265 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 3,215 including 2,450 from Kashmir division.

With 171 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 126,720 which is 96.04 percent of the total cases.

In the meantime, the Cluster University in Kashmir today postponed its entrance test for UGC courses.

“It is for general information of the aspiring candidates that the Common Aptitude Entrance Test (CAET) for admission to General UG Courses in the constituent and affiliated colleges of this University, which was scheduled to be conducted on 04.04.2021 is hereby postponed. The next date for conduct of the test will be notified later”, a notification issued here said.

In Jammu region, a 48-year-old man from East Mand in Udhampur district died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu taking death toll in the region to 738 and that of Udhampur district to 58. Jammu district has highest 381 Coronavirus fatalities.

Fourteen persons from Shastri Nagar including nine of one family and five from another, four of a family from Barnai and a doctor posted in the Government Medical College Jammu tested positive for the virus in Jammu district.

Among 96 COVID cases reported in Jammu region today, Jammu district alone accounted for 62 and Kathua 14. Seven cases were reported in Rajouri, six Doda, three each Samba and Ramban and one from Udhampur district. No fresh cases were recorded in Reasi, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

Fifty four persons recovered from the virus in the region including 39 in Jammu district, seven Kathua, six Poonch and two in Doda district.

Jammu region now has 53137 Corona cases including 765 active positives while 51634 have recovered from the virus and there have been 738 casualties in the region.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, 14 new Corona cases were reported today, all in Leh district.

With this, Ladakh’s Corona count has reached 10189. Of them, 9781 have recovered and there were 278 active positive cases. There were 130 Corona fatalities in Ladakh—86 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Of 278 active positive cases, 269 were in Leh and nine in Kargil.