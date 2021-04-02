Two of 3 militants killed in Pulwama carried out attack on BJP leader’s house

Adequate security for politicians facing threat: IGP

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Apr 2: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar today said that two out of three militants killed in the nocturnal gunfight in Pulwama were involved in yesterday’s Nowgam, Srinagar attack on the BJP leader’s house.

He said that the attack was carried out jointly by the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Al-Badr outfit as from the slain militants of Pulwama encounter, the SLR rifle snatched from the slain cop at Nowgam, was recovered besides the vehicle used to travel from Nowgam to Pulwama.

The IGP also said that the house owner in whose house gunfight took place in Pulwama is the owner of the vehicle and he will be booked under Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (ULPA). Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room Srinagar (PCR) Srinagar, Kumar said that in less than 24 hours of the Nowgam attack, police solved the case by killing two out of four militants involved in the attack.

“Srinagar police along with Pulwama police worked on certain leads and laid a siege at Ghat area of Pulwama district. Earlier, we had arrested an OGW Ishfaq Ahmed, who provided a tip off about militants hiding in a house at Ghat village,” the IGP said.

“The militants refused to surrender despite repeated surrender offers and instead made five civilians hostage. That’s why the operation got delayed. Contact with them was established at 4.35 am”, he added.

The IGP said three militants were killed in the encounter. “The slain were identified as Suhail Nisar Lone and Yasir Wani, both residents of Khrew area of Pulwama and Junaid Ahmed from Prichoo, Pulwama. The first two had joined militancy in February this year and the third one in March.”

He said slain Suhail and Junaid were involved in yesterday’s Nowgam attack on BJP leader’s house. “Suhail is the one who was wearing burqa on Thursday. Suhail and Junaid were affiliated with Al-Badr outfit. From their possession, we recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pistol and the SLR rifle number 51392. This is the same SLR that was snatched from Nowgam attack site,” the IGP said, adding “this makes clear that the slain duo were involved in yesterday’s Nowgam attack.”

He said two more militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba Obaid and Shahid, both from Srinagar are still on the run. “Preliminary investigations reveal that Lashkar and Al-Badr had jointly carried out the Nowgam attack,” he said, adding that efforts are on to trace the two Srinagar based militants. “We will get them soon,” he said.

He added that a vehicle Alto- JK13-E2098 that was used by Suhail and Junaid from Nowgam to Pulwama was found outside the house in Ghat area of Pulwama where three militants were killed.

Asked how many militants are active in Srinagar, including two who are wanted in the Nowgam attack case, he said there are six active militants in city. “We are working on leads and very soon they will be either arrested, killed or brought back,” the IGP said, adding that “We will not allow the situation in Srinagar to turn bad.”

He said that a woman sustained a bullet wound in her leg during cross firing at Pulwama while three civilians sustained pellet injuries. “All are stable,” he added.

The IGP said that police is all set to go for a massive revamp in the security cover of politicians facing threats from the militants while as there will be fresh advisory and training to the policemen guarding the VIPs and politicians.

The IGP Kashmir said there have been enough deliberations on reviewing the security cover of politicians including those facing threats. “Our men deployed for the protection of VIPs, other politicians will get fresh training sessions, new SOPs and advisories. I assure that if there is any bid from militants to target politicians, that will be foiled,” he added.

He said that among all political parties BJP is more vulnerable and accordingly police will take concrete measures to ensure fool-proof security cover to those facing threats from militants. “We can’t give security to one and all, but those who face threats and are vulnerable, will be provided enough security cover. We will change the security guards wherever needed and accordingly enhance the cover of those who need it the most,” the IGP said.