Govt allows foreign businessmen, technocrats to visit India

NEW DELHI: For the first time since the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March, the Government has allowed foreign businessmen, healthcare professionals and engineers to visit India but they will have to obtain fresh visas.

In an order, the Home Ministry said the foreign nationals, holding a valid long-term multiple-entry business visa, would also have to get their travel documents re-validated from the Indian missions.

“The Government of India has considered the matter regarding relaxation of the visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India. (AGENCIES)