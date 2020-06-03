Cab secretary-led empowered group, PDC formed to attract investments to India

NEW DELHI: The Government on Wednesday announced setting up of a high level empowered group of secretaries, to be chaired by the cabinet secretary, and a Project Development Cell (PDC) in ministries/ departments with a view to attracting investments to the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In order to provide support and facilitation to investors for investing in India, an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) is approved, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement. (AGENCIES)