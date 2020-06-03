Nine fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Ladakh, tally reaches 90

JAMMU: Nine more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 90, officials said on Wednesday.

All the new positive cases — seven in Kargil and two in Leh districts — have been shifted to an isolation ward from quarantine facilities and the contract tracing is under progress, health department officials said.

They said one COVID-19 patient from Leh district was discharged from Mahabodhi hospital on Tuesday after the second negative report of the patient was received by the health department, raising the number of those who were cured of the disease to 48. (AGENCIES)