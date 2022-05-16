Gold jewellery, cash stolen from house

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 16: Some unidentified thieves broke into a house in Gadigarh area of city outskirts and decamped with about 250 grams of gold jewellery and 2.5 lakh cash.

“The theft was reported yesterday between 6 PM to 9 PM in the house of Jagdeep Singh in lower Gadigarh area when the family was out to attend a function,” police sources said.

They said when the family members returned back they found the locks of the doors and almirahs broken. When they looked for their jewellery and cash, they were missing, following which a missing report was lodged by them in Police Post Gadigarh.

In this regard, Satwari Police had registered a case under relevant section of the law and started investigation.