143 bovines rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN/SAMBA, May 16: District Police Ramban today foiled several bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 126 bovines while as 17 bovines were also rescued by District Police Samba.

“Acting on the specific inputs regarding transportation of bovine animals, teams of Police Station Batote, Police Station Chanderkote and Police Station Ramban intercepted six different vehicles bearing registration numbers JK02AP-8337, JK02K-8759, JK02AP-8661, JK03C-9009, JK02AP-2481, JK03C-9318, JK08L-3623 and JK19-6981 which were on their way from Jammu towards Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said.

He said on checking, a total of 126 bovine animals were found loaded in these vehicles with utmost cruelty and without any arrangements of food and water and that too without any valid permission of competent authority. He said all the bovines were rescued and in this regard, six separate cases vide FIR numbers 101, 102, 103, 104, 105 and 106/2022 were registered in Police Station Batote while a case FIR number 83/2022 and another case FIR number were registered in Police Station Chanderkote and Police Station Ramban, respectively. Further investigations into the cases were set into motion by the concerned police, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, District Police Samba successfully foiled attempts to smuggle bovines by rescuing 17 bovines and arrested a bovine smuggler in three separate incidents across district Samba. While nine bovines were rescued by Supwal Police from a truck bearing registration number JK03H-6797 at Naka NHW Supwal (Samba), 5 bovine animals were rescued by Police Station Vijaypur from a Mahindra Bolero Pick-up bearing registration number JK08E-3348 at NHW Swankha Morh.

Three bovines were rescued by Police Post Rajpura from a Mahindra vehicle bearing registration number JK08-5041 at Naka Rajpura (Ghagwal) and the driver of the vehicle namely Rohit Chouhan son of Anchal Singh of Haria Chak, Hiranagar (Kathua) was also arrested.

In this regard, three separate cases vide FIR numbers 74/2022, 121/2022 and 70/2022 were registered at Police Station Ghagwal, Police Station Samba and Police Station Vijaypur, respectively and investigation started.