Residents seek whereabouts of missing man

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 16: The protesters today blocked the Kupwara-Srinagar highway at Natnussa area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district seeking the whereabouts of a resident of Kandi village ‘missing’ for days.

As per details, scores of residents from Kandi Khaas assembled on the highway this afternoon, demanding the whereabouts of the missing person Abdul Rasheed Magrey (34) son of Ghulam Rasool Magrey.

The protesters, including family members of the missing person, said that the 34-year-old had gone to his in-law’s house on May 13 and since then there are no whereabouts about him.

They said that despite efforts there has been no trace of him so far. The protesters demanded police intensify the searches.