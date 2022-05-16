48 bovine animals rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 16: Police today rescued 48 bovine animals from two different vehicles seized at Chenani naka point.

According to the reports, two trucks, bearing registration numbers JK03B-0924 and JK02AT-0665, were intercepted by a Police team, led by SHO Chenani, Inspector Om Parkash, under the supervision of Addl SP Anwaar Ul Haq and SDPO Chenani Ahmed Shaafi at Motorshed Naka Point.

On physical checking of both the vehicles, police team found 27 and 21 bovines loaded in both the trucks in a very cruel manner. The police team immediately seized both the vehicles and rescued all the 48 bovines. However, drivers of both the trucks managed to escape.

Two separate FIRs, under relevant sections of law were registered in this connection at Police Station Chenani and further investigation of the cases is in progress.