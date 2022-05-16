After Kashmir, Omar misleading Rajouri-Poonch: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 16: Accusing former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for spreading lies on Article 370 and issuing communal statements during his tour to Rajouri-Poonch, BJP J&K general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta strongly asserted that this is a deliberate attempt of National Conference to disturb peace in the twin border districts to polarize voters on religious lines.

He was speaking during a public meeting organized at remote area Panhar in Kalakote. Vibodh said, “BJP strongly condemns the mischievous, false, motivated and completely irresponsible statement by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. General public has also strongly condemned his communal remarks and has expressed anger against him.” He further alleged that his statements have encouraged mischievous elements to steer communal tensions in the region which is unfortunate and unacceptable.

While congratulating people of Panhar for completion of Solki- Panhar Road which will benefit about 5000 people, Vibodh assured that widening of Siot-Kalakote road shall be started soon. He ensured that every region of J&K will flourish under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Co-convenor Swach Bharat Abhiyan Baba Amrik Singh also highlighted various achievements of Modi Government. He accused previous Governments for ignoring the aspirations of the people. He asserted that BJP is committed to overall development of Kalakote, especially remote areas.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Yuvraj Singh, Capt Ram Singh, Advocate Asif, Sarpanch Nasir Hussain, Rajan Singh and Thakur Dass.