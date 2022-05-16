Boy commits suicide by hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 16: A boy committed suicide today by hanging himself from a tree near his house in Ghurekhra area of tehsil Gandoh.

“The deceased has been identified as Munner Batt son of Hanief Batt, resident of Ghurekhra,” a police official said. He said the boy was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances.

The body was spotted by locals who informed the police. Cause behind this extreme step could not be ascertained while Police Station Gandoh had registered a case in this connection and further investigation started.