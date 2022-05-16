Mathews out for 199 as Sri Lanka makes 397 on day 2

CHATTOGRAM, May 16: Angelo Mathews was Sri Lanka’s last man out for 199 in a total of 397 that Bangladesh reduced by 76 runs on day two of the first test on Monday.

Mathews was philosophical about the poor shot which got himself out.

He went after a wide delivery from offspinner Nayeem Hasan and edged it to Shakib Al Hasan at midwicket.

“I just premeditated the shot,” Mathews said.

“It would have been nice to get that one run but you have to take what God gives you. I am thankful that I was able to play a good knock. Hopefully it will help us win the game.”

Before being the 12th batter to finish with 199 in test history, Mathews led the Sri Lanka attack astutely against the Bangladesh spinners, who took all 10 wickets with varied pace.

Nayeem claimed a career-best 6-105, and left-arm spinners Shakib 3-60 and Taijul Islam the other.

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan then batted fluently to end the day on 76 without loss. Tamim was on 35 and Mahmudul on 31.

The Sri Lankans resumed at 258-4 and dominated the morning session with Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal (66) extending their fifth-wicket partnership to 136 before Nayeem struck twice within five deliveries just before lunch.

“I got two wickets yesterday but I didn’t bowl well,” Nayeem said.

“Shakib gave me some advice last night. That worked well for me.”

Chandimal appeared shaky initially but found his rhythm, hitting a six off Taijul Islam. He then attempted a reverse sweep of Nayeem, missed, and was adjudged lbw in the third-to-last over of the session. His reviewed failed.

Four balls later, Nayeem bowled Niroshan Dickwella on 3 with a quicker delivery that crashed into his stumps.

Mathews reached his 150 off 293 balls, flicking Nayeem to deep midwicket for a single as Sri Lanka pressed for quick runs again.

But Shakib got into act with a double strike in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Ramesh Mendis for 1 and Lasith Embuldaniya for a duck.

With Bangladesh needing two wickets to wrap the innings, Mathews looked doubtful to complete his double century. However, he got support from Vishwa Fernando, until the latter was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from pacer Shoriful Islam.

Vishwa left for treatment and was replaced by Asitha Fernando, who gave Nayeem his third test five-for.

Vishwa returned and Mathews was eight runs away from 200, but Mathews was undone one run short after more than 9 1/2 hours in the heat for his second best test score. (AP)