Tourist dies after falling into nallah Sindh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 16: A tourist from Delhi today drowned to death after falling into Nallah Sindh at Gagangir Hung area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

As per details, a tourist who has been identified as Mohammed Anwar son of Saeeduz Zafar, a resident of Abul Fazal enclave Okhla, New Delhi died after drowning in Nallah at Sonamarg.

After the incident, authorities launched a rescue operation at the spot which culminated with the retrieval of the body of the victim.

Officials said that the body was being shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.