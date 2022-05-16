Intl HR body condemns killing of Bhat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 16: Chairman of International Human Rights Organization (IHRO) Jammu and Kashmir PS Chib (adv) condemned the killing of Rahul Bhat who was a Kashmiri Pandit and an employee of the Tehsil office Chadoora in Budgam district.

Chib described it as brutal killing of humanity and democracy. By this way, there is an atmosphere of fear in the hearts of people of J&K. Chib appealed the government that such incidents should not be repeated again. He said the culprits should get severe punishment. If strict actions will not be taken against such people who are enemies of humanity, then how the people of J&K will feel secured.

Chib said the government generally says that the situation in J&K is normal but this type of killing doesn’t seem like normal situation. He appealed the Prime Minister of India for ensuring safety and security of the J&K people.