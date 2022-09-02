Gold gains Rs 47; silver jumps Rs 496

New Delhi, Sep 2: Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 47 to Rs 50,729 per 10 grams on Friday amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 50,682 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped by Rs 496 to Rs 53,429 per kg from Rs 52,933 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to 79.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, weighed down by strength of the American currency overseas.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,702 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 17.96 per ounce.

Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.42 per cent up at USD 1,702 per ounce on Friday,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)