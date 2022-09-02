Hyderabad’s Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri on hair transplant procedures and their reliable results

Hyderabad’s Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri offers the most reliable hair transplant services with the slightest discomfort and speedy recovery, keeping in mind the increasing demand for hair transplants in India from visiting tourists and domestic residents.

Medical tourism in India is extremely promising. Along with other accredited medical treatment services, the expertise of hair transplant services in India is on par with global standards. He has established Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center across three locations in Hyderabad. Kothapet, Kukatpally and Gachibowli. These centres are well-equipped with operation theatres, nursing and allied staff to serve the customers to their satisfaction.

And Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri is a board-certified plastic surgeon who assures a seamless experience with state-of-the-art hair transplant services. Across his nearly two decades of medical practice, Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri performs hair transplant procedures meticulously.

In hair transplant procedures, it is vital to study the direction of the hair, especially when implanting the grafts, so that the new hair growth assimilates with the existing hairline and style. Therefore, Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri takes extra care to understand the patient’s expectations and deliver real results that suit the patient’s image and personality.

At Redefine, patients can seek not only hair transplant services but also eyebrow, eyelash, beard and other hair transplants. They also perform PRP and BIO-FUE hair transplants which have delivered exceptional results. He has performed over 10000 hair transplant procedures with great results, including for domestic clients and medical tourists from South East Asia, the UK and other countries.

Recently, he performed a hair transplant procedure on a 35 YO UK national who was impressed by the quality of the hair transplant and the care he received from the team. He stated, ‘I am happy that my decision to choose Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri for my hair transplant procedure turned out to be a sensible decision. The entire procedure was done seamlessly, and I did not feel any discomfort.’ The initial consultations on hair transplant procedures were very friendly yet convincing, so he decided to get his hair transplant procedure at Redefine Clinic in Hyderabad.

Moreover, he did agree that the cheap rates of hair transplants in India were yet one of the decisive factors for choosing Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri. But, simultaneously, he was amazed at the experience, which truly surpassed his expectations.

FUE hair transplant is considered a safe and very result-oriented procedure to regain hair, but when combined with platelet-rich plasma therapy, the patient can expect better results. These procedures use the patient’s hair for transplantation and blood for platelet-rich plasma therapy. Hence there is zero or minimal risk of infection or complication arising from the same.

When PRP is injected into the recipient area of the patient along with hair grafts, the treatment is referred to as BIO-FUE treatment. Platelet-rich plasma refers to the growth cells in the blood, which are segregated and directly injected into the treated area to stabilize the growth of the newly implanted grafts and boost their growth.

BIO-FUE hair transplant is recommended for patients who need many hair grafts but have a tight scalp. They wish to cover the maximum bald area through a FUT hair transplant procedure. It is also ideal for areas that require a relatively less number of hair grafts, such as moustache, eyebrows and eyelashes.

About Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri

Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri is a Plastic Surgeon and an expert Hair Transplant Surgeon with nearly 19 years of experience performing reconstructive plastic surgery and hair transplant procedures. His expertise includes body and face contouring, breast surgeries and hair transplant. He has established three well-equipped and maintained clinics with the latest equipment to offer impeccable service. For appointments and consultations, patients can call +91 9237 123456