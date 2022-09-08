Gold gains Rs 251; silver rallies Rs 862

New Delhi, Sep 8: Gold prices rose by Rs 251 to Rs 51,056 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,805 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied by Rs 862 to Rs 54,934 per kg from Rs 54,072 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,719 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.52 per ounce.

Spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.13 per cent up at USD 1,719 per ounce on Thursday, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)