Renowned Bollywood Actor Sanjay Khan meets LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sept 8: Renowned Bollywood Actor and Film-maker, Sanjay Khan today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The veteran actor discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion of film related activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking effective measures to create a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K. Key endeavours like New Film Policy, developing better facilities are aimed at transforming J&K into the most preferred film shooting destination, he added.