Gold gains Rs 157; silver jumps Rs 364

New Delhi, Aug 23: Gold rose by Rs 157 to Rs 51,707 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid an increase in international yellow metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,550 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped by Rs 364 to Rs 55,662 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,739 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.03 per ounce.

Gold prices halted decline on a softer dollar which is still trading near six-week high,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)