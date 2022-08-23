Cache of assault weapons recovered along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

JALANDHAR, Aug 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a cache of assault weapons, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border, during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on Tuesday.

Three AK series rifles along with six magazines, 2 M3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were unearthed by the personnel of the border force from the Ferozepur sector in the early hours, officials said.

The weapons are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan, they said. (Agencies)