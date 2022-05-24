Gold gains marginally by Rs 25; silver tumbles Rs 428

New Delhi, May 24: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 51,027 per 10 grams in line with firm trend in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,002 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, tumbled Rs 428 to Rs 61,557 per kg from Rs 61,985 per kg in the previous trade.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped by 4 paise to close at 77.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,859 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.89 per ounce.

Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.38 per cent up at USD 1,859 per ounce on Tuesday,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)