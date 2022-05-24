Jammu and Kashmir reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

JAMMU, May 24: Jammu and Kashmir reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,207, officials said here.

All the three cases were reported from Jammu district, the officials said here.

There are 57 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,398, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, also called black fungus. (AGENCIES)