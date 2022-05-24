JeM module busted in Awantipora, 8 militant associates arrested

SRINAGAR, May 24: Security forces have busted a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora sub district by arresting eight militant associates, police said on Tuesday.

They said the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested men were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms and ammunition to two Jaish militants in the area.

A police spokesman said the arrests were made based on specific input and several suspects were detained and further leads were developed that led security forces to bust the module operating in Awantipora.

The eight arrested militant associates have been identified by police as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Fayaz Ahmad Rather, Shabir Ahmad Rather, Mohammad Latief Rather, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir and Waseem Ahmad Bhat- all resident of the Awantipora sub district. “Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized,” he said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM namely Asif Sheikh resident of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral,” the spokesman said.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress. (Agencies)