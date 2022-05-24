Police constable shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 24: A police constable was shot dead by terrorists in the Soura area of the city on Tuesday, officials said here.

“Terrorists fired upon Constable Saifullah Qadri at his home in the Anchar locality of Soura,” they said.

Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri S/o Mohd Syed Qadri, R/o Malik Saab, in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured, tweets Kashmir Zone Police.

The officials said Qadri was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. (AGENCIES)