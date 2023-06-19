Gold falls Rs 70 silver jumps Rs 230

New Delhi, Jun 19: Gold price eased by Rs 70 to Rs 60,140 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in the precious metal prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,210 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 230 to Rs 73,280 per kilogram.

“Gold weakened on Monday, with spot gold in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,140/10 gram, down Rs 70 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In international markets, gold was trading lower at USD 1,954 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 24.02 per ounce.

The dollar index recovered from a five-week low and is trading at 101.96, up 0.12 per cent against its previous close, which also weighed on gold prices, Gandhi said. (AGENCIES)