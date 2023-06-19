J&K Bank Launches Mobile Branches To Offer Services In Remote Areas Of Ladakh

Srinagar, Jun 19: Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday launched two mobile branches in Ladakh to offer banking services in remote areas of the Union Territory.

“J&K bank today dedicated two mobile branches — ‘J&K Bank on Wheels’ — for public in Ladakh that will extend banking services to the people of various remote and unbanked areas of the UT,” a spokesman of the bank said.

He said Ladakh Lieutenant Governor B D Mishra inaugurated the two mobile branches at the iconic Leh Gate in the presence of J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash.

Mishra said: “I am immensely pleased today to have launched J&K Bank’s mobile banking branches — a new and unique service — for the people living in remote and unbanked areas. There cannot be a better service than this to ensure that those who cannot travel to branches, because of distance and difficulties, enjoy all the types of banking facilities right at their doorsteps conveniently through these mobile branches.”

Prakash said in view of the limited network connectivity in the Union Territory, the bank has commissioned these mobile branches to cover remote and unbanked areas. (Agencies)