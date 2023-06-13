Godrej Security Solutions unveils latest innovations in security segment

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: Godrej Security Solutions, a division of Godrej & Boyce, today unveiled their latest innovations in the security segment at the Secure 4.0 event held in Srinagar.

With a commitment to continuously innovate and meet the security needs of consumers, the brand has invested INR 5 Crores in R&D for institutional security.

It has a strong presence in industries such as banking, jewelry, and hospitality, and now aims to focus on the Kashmir market by strengthening its dealer network.

Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head of Godrej Security Solutions, emphasized the importance of innovation in addressing the evolving security needs across industries.

He mentioned that Jammu & Kashmir is an emerging market for institutional security, with both public and private sectors experiencing positive GDP growth. To tap into new segments of the market, the brand plans to build a robust network of channel partners and ASPs across the state, thereby playing a significant role in the growth of Jammu & Kashmir’s industries.

One of the innovative products unveiled at the event was the ‘Ace Pro Green,’ a solar-powered CCTV camera. Recognizing the demand for CCTV cameras in Jammu & Kashmir, the brand expanded its CCTV product offerings by introducing the Ace Pro Green. This camera utilizes solar power and 4G connectivity, enabling quick deployment and remote monitoring in remote and difficult terrains.

In addition to the Ace Pro Green, the brand has previously launched other innovative products as part of the Secure 4.0 initiative. One such product is ‘Smart Fog,’ which adds an extra layer of protection to the security ecosystem of banks and jewellers by detecting unauthorized attempts to open vaults. Another innovation is ‘AccuGold,’ which accurately determines gold purity without damaging the ornament.

These innovations aim to elevate the brand’s physical security product range and establish it as a leader in institutional security. With the rise of regional rural banks, private banks expanding their reach, and the growth of the jewelry sector, Godrej Security Solutions seeks to transform these institutions and sectors through technology and innovation.

Pertinently, Secure 4.0 is an ongoing initiative by Godrej Security Solutions to create awareness about changing threats and encourage users to upgrade their security measures. The previous edition, the Secure Spaces Banking Conclave held in 2021, brought together industry experts to discuss the transformation of institutional security in the banking industry.