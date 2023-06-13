Dy Mayor inaugurates Satva Fashion Studio

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, inaugurated the Satva Fashion Studio” at Trikuta Nagar in Bahu constituency near BJP Head Office here, today.

Deputy Mayor was the chief guest and the event was attended by a large number of dignitaries including former Chairman JMC, Ajay Gupta, and other prominent citizens of Jammu. The Satva Fashion Studio owner Kanika and Raveena honored Baldev Singh Billawaria during the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor said “We should fulfill the dreams of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to ‘self-reliant India’. This is a phrase that the Prime Minister and his Government used and popularized in relation to the country’s economic development plans by encouraging people to start their own business”.

He also appreciated the efforts of the owner for taking such a big step and gave his best wishes to the store. He expressed his hope that the store will soon become a popular destination for fashion lovers in Jammu. He said that such initiatives will help in the development of the city and will generate employment opportunities. He said that the store should provide quality products at reasonable prices so that the citizens get the best value for their money. He also urged the citizens to help in the development of the city and make it a better place to live. He said that it is our duty to make Jammu a beautiful and vibrant place to live.

Billawaria said that he would take all necessary steps to ensure that the youth of Jammu receive the best possible education, training and employment/business opportunities. He said that the store will be a great addition to the city and will be beneficial to the citizens. He also appreciated the efforts taken by the store owner to promote the development of the city. Billawaria said that youth should be groomed to become talented as they are the backbone of the nation.

Kanika and Raveena the owner of the store said that they are happy to open the store and have already created a buzz among the fashion conscious people of Jammu with its unique offerings and wide range of choices in clothing. They said that the store will be providing quality products at reasonable prices and hoped that the citizens of Jammu will be benefited from the store. The customers can enjoy the latest trends in fashion, from traditional and ethnic to Western wear, at the store, they added.