Godrej Interio expands its eco furniture portfolio in Northern India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group is set to offer a more enhanced experience for its customers in Northern India and has launched an Eco furniture range. With this, the brand aims to secure a 30% share of the Eco range furniture category in Northern Market by FY25

Speaking on the occasion Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio, said, “Godrej Interio, a centurion brand, has a strong brand recall and significant customer base throughout the country. As the home furniture market in northern market experiences a steady annual growth of over 15%, with a noticeable surge in demand for bedroom furniture, living room furniture, modular kitchens, Home Storages, Mattresses categories, and interiors standalone residences.

At present, we have 22% market share and intend to attain 38% share within the next three years. We aim to generate revenue of around INR 450 crores from Northern India by FY26.”

In view of ongoing cricket world cup and upcoming festive celebrations, Godrej Interio is offering assured discounts of up to 30% and a chance to win free furniture via scratch card.

Godrej Interio has also strengthened its omnichannel presence, and has launched 35 stores in northern market to ensure a more accessible and seamless buying experience for its customers.

The brand has over 160 channel partners, 55 exclusive showrooms and 220 retailers across North India.