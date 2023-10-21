Dr Karan Singh for re-opening of Sharda Peeth in PoJK for pilgrimage

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Former Sadar-e-Riyasat, Dr. Karan Singh has strongly advocated for reopening of world famous Sharda shrine in PoJK to Hindu pilgrims.

In this regard he has written a letter to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The letter advocates for re-opening of Sharda Peeth in PoJK for pilgrims on the lines of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

In the letter submitted to Prime Minister on October, 13 the copy of which has been received by Save Sharda Committee also, Dr. Karan Singh has suggested that initially three persons of the Committee be allowed to PoJK and start Pooja there on a sacred occasion.

Earlier, Save Sharda Committee Kashmir called on Dr. Karan Sigh, former Sadar-e-Riyasat and former MP, Rajya Sabha at his Chanakyapuri residence in New Delhi and briefed him about the recent Sharda Puja and other developments at LoC Teetwal, Kashmir.

The delegation was led by Ravinder Pandita, head of the Committee, who presented a Sharda Shawl and portrait of Sharda Peeth PoJK to the last living legend of Dogra rulers of Princely State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Committee had apprised him of the condition of temples particularly in the Valley and requested him to write to PM for reopening of Sharda Peeth for pilgrimage. On this occasion, Ravinder Pandita, head / founder of Save Sharda Committee presented pious soil and Shila of Sarvagnya Sharda Peeth PoJK got through civil society members from across the LoC to him. Ninety two year old Dr Karan Singh was Sadar-e-Riyasat of J&K from November 17 in 1952 to March 30 in 1965 and later Governor of the erstwhile State in 1965. He is the son of former Maharaja Hari Singh who acceded to India after partition. Dr. Karan Singh lauded the efforts of Civil society and initiative taken by Save Sharda Committee. “ We thank our last legend of Maharaja dynasty for taking interest in reviving the pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth” said Ravinder Pandita, head of Save Sharda Committee.