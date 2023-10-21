First fleet of 20 Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles delivered in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: First fleet comprising 20 Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles were delivered at Ridges Harley Davidson (Jamkash Biking), Vehicleades Complex here today. The customers were delighted to get their bike during the auspicious days of Navratra which mark the beginning of festival season.

Priced at Rs 2.39 lacs the Harley-Davidson X440 has been very well received by the motorcycle enthusiasts which is evident from the substantial number of bookings in India.

In the first month of its launch, more than 25000 motorcycles were booked in India and the number is growing.

The Harley-Davidson X440 excels in both value and performance, solidifying its status as a true performer. At its core lies the ground-breaking 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BSVI (OBD II) and E20-compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. This engine delivers an impressive power output of 27 bhp, along with a maximum torque of 38 NM, ranking it as the best in its class. Furthermore, the motorcycle boasts an exceptionally flat torque curve, with approximately 90% of its peak torque available from as low as 2000rpm.