Give daily report of inspections, faults, repairs, replacement of transformers, power cut schedules: Baseer Khan to JPDCL

Make duty rosters, project requirements to ensure proper distribution, availability of power to consumers’

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today had a marathon meeting with the officers of Jammu division to work out a micro-plan for tiding over the power crisis in their respective areas.

He asked the officers to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by LG for making replacement of transformers and carrying out repair of technical snags developing in the system anywhere.

Advisor emphasized upon the officers to submit daily reports regarding inspections, checks, seizure of unauthorized electric gadgets and improvements made in supply of power to the consumers of all districts of the division individually. He asked them to frame duty rosters of employees on 24×7 basis for each beat and also exhorted the senior officers to conduct random and surprise inspections besides having connect with the public. He exhorted the officers to deploy teams for enforcement and to take action against the power theft besides asking the divisional and district administration to provide necessary police and magistrate support wherever required by the power development department in carrying out their duties during seizure and inspections. He also directed in case of any unscheduled power cuts the public of that particular area should be made aware along with the reason of the cut.

Baseer Khan also asked the MD JPDCL to publish details of all the established control rooms and officers/officials on duty there in print and electronic media besides displaying the same conspicuously at public places. He asked them to initiate action against delinquent officers, if found showing laxity in performing their official duties.

Advisor Khan directed for submitting daily reports of opening balance, daily receipts and replacement of transformers workshop wise. He implored upon them to make public aware including the local administration about the reason of any power cut and the possible time of restoring the same so that no panic spreads among consumers.

Advisor exhorted upon the officers to be at forefront and work with zeal for instant resolution of public issues. He asked them to have close liaison with the public so that the feedback is direct and actions warranted on that are taken promptly. He asked them to project all the details regarding requirements for replacing archaic poles and barbed wire. He asked them to maintain tour dairies about daily inspections made or activities carried out to improve supply of power in their respective areas.

MD apprised the Advisor that the load increased around 23% from last year and department is coping with this rise in demand taking a number of measures. He informed the meeting that an inventory of all the assets has already been prepared and department has no dearth of any machinery or equipment.

He further informed the meeting that around 604 transformers are available at central workshop including 171 newly procured ones. He gave out that of the 71 damaged transformers, 36 were replaced last day and timelines given by LG are stringently complied with.

It was further given out that of total 12 electric divisions; tenders in 2 have been opened. Besides, in a month’s time the necessary supply orders and procurement would be completed in all of the electric divisions of Jammu and replacements of rotten poles and wires wherever required will be carried out in time bound manner. All the electrical implements like conductors, cables, transformers, poles are in sufficient quantity in the stores and there is no shortage of any material we might require at present, the meeting was informed.

Advisor said that he shall be personally visiting Jammu in a few days and shall be inspecting various substations.

The meeting was attended online by MD, JPDCL, all the Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers from the Jammu division besides other staff of the Corporation.