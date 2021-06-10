OPD services resume in District Hospital Samba

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta has informed the OPD services have resumed in District Hospital Samba.

The Deputy Commissioner while ordering the resumption of OPD services at the hospital said that administration in wake of increase in Covid-19 positive cases, a month back, had ordered deferring of all OPD services from the District Hospital Samba and two other hospitals. The hospitals were designated as Covid hospitals.

The DC said that due to the decreased Covid positivity rate observed during the past week, the district administration has ordered resumption of OPD services in additional block of District Hospital Samba to ease problems faced by non-Covid patients of Samba.

On the initiatives taken by the district administration to contain Covid infection, the DC said that it has intensified enforcement of SoPs which include imposing penalties on offenders. “Mass awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour and side-by-side imposition of penalty on offenders in wake of Corona curfew relaxations are being undertaken” added DC Samba.

