German woman gets new life with robotic knee surgery done by Dr Avtar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: A German lady got a new lease of life after robotic knee surgery done by Dr Avtar Singh (Chief Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Amandeep Hospital).

The woman aged 54 years was suffering from knee pain and was bed ridden for 4 years. She consulted many German doctors and has undergone treatment in Germany with no benefits. Life had become burden to her until she met Dr Avtar Singh, who assured her of her mobility after robotic knee replacement.

After getting her knee replaced by Robotic technique, she can now walk and move freely. Medical treatment knows no boundaries and so is true with Dr Avtar Singh, who is providing best orthopedic and joint replacement services to Indians and people living in other countries. With his expertise on Robotics knee replacement, Dr Avtar has become the trusted name for knee replacement for national and international patients.

Robotics technique for replacing knees has changed many lives, its precision during the planning/alignment phase gives the edge over manual technique. “This technique allows surgeons to grind the bone instead of cutting it, resulting into less blood loss,” said Dr Avtar Singh, adding, the patients are able to walk on 2nd day of robotic knee replacement surgery and are resumed to normal activities in 3 to 4 weeks of surgery.

“Winning the trust of international patients and providing them the best medical services in Amritsar brings a lot of pride and honor to us and we keep striving to bring in the latest state of art technologies for medical treatment,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur, C E O of Amandeep Group of Hospitals.