Over 1mn receive COVID vaccine

NEW DELHI, Jan 21: The number of healthcare workers who have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed one million as per provisional reports, Union Health Ministry said today.

It also said today, 2,33,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 4,043 vaccination sessions held across 27 States and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the sixth day as well, said Dr Manohar Agnani, the Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry.

“The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 10,40,014 (till Thursday 6 pm) through 18,161 sessions, as per the provisional report,” he said.

The Ministry said 187 adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the sixth day of the vaccination drive.

“A person who was vaccinated on January 16 and developed intracranial hemorrhage on January 20 has been admitted to Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital, Udaipur in Rajasthan and it is not related to vaccination. Further, no death has been reported today,” Agnani said.

As for enhancements done in the CO-WIN software, an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery, the Additional Secretary said creation of more session sites, more sessions per site and change in site location has now been allowed.

Further, planning and scheduling sessions for the entire week has been enabled. Also, for enhanced safety of the beneficiaries, tagging of contraindications is being enabled in the vaccinator module, Agnani said. (PTI)