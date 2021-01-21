ICICI Prudential recruits 19 MBA students from SMVDU

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Jan 21: The ICICI Prudential conducted an online campus placement process for the Management students of the Batch 2019-21 of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and recruited 19 students.

B K Bhatia, Placement Officer, informed that 47 MBA students of SMVDU applied for the ICICI Prudential Campus Drive, and after a rigorous selection process consisting of an online test, group discussion/interviews; 19 students were declared selected by the ICICI Prudential Campus Recruitment Team for the job offer.

The Placement Officer further said that Campus Placement Drives for Engineering students by companies e.g. Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, TA Digital, Orange, and other reputed companies have already been conducted much before their passing out year i.e. 2021.

SMVDU Vice-Chancellor Professor R K Sinha advised all the MBA students placed in the ICIC Prudential to be sincere and hardworking during their services with ICICI Prudential.