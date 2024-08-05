GDA bans use of plastic bottles in Gulmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: To keep the tourist resort Gulmarg plastic-free, the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) has directed hoteliers to stop using plastic water bottles within hotel premises and switch to glass bottles.

“In furtherance of our collective responsibility to keep Gulmarg plastic-free, hoteliers are requested to refrain from using plastic water bottles within their hotels and replace them with glass bottles,” the GDA stated.

A circular issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GDA also commended Gulmarg hoteliers for their previous green initiatives, such as anti-polythene drives and eco-tourism conclaves.

The GDA mentioned that necessary measures for this transition should be implemented within a month to ensure a complete switchover to glass bottles.

“This step aligns with our collaborative efforts and responsibility to preserve the pristine beauty of Gulmarg,” the GDA added.

The Tourism Development Authority noted that Gulmarg is an eco-fragile zone and keeping it plastic-free is a collective responsibility.

“In line with the efforts of the GDA, local municipality, and stakeholders to keep Gulmarg clean and plastic-free, it has become imperative to enforce a complete ban on plastic within Gulmarg.”