Shree Machail Mata Yatra crosses 50,000 mark

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 4: The revered Shree Machail Mata Yatra 2024, which officially commenced on July 25, 2024, crossed the 50,000 mark with today’s darshan performed by 8,535 pilgrims at the Holy Shree Chandi Mata Mandir of Machail Paddar.

This annual yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages in the Jammu Division, second only to the Katra Mata Vaishno Yatra.

The popularity of Shree Machail Yatra has soared in recent years, with over 2 lakh pilgrims visiting last year alone.

Pilgrims along with the holy mace (Chhari) procession will proceed from Jammu on August 17 towards Darbar following traditional path and transits.

The weather at Machail Bhawan remains clear, ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar in collaboration with the district administration Kishtwar, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav and local administration, is diligently working to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the Yatris this year.

Langars by devotees near Bhawan Machail and enroute are offering meals to the pilgrims.

Additionally, lodging facilities at the Yatri Bhawan Gulabgarh, Sapphire Guest House by district administration Kishtwar, along with various tent accommodations and Yatri Sarai near Chandi Mata Bhawan, Machail, are available to ensure comfort for the visitors.

With the footfall expected to exceed 300,000 this year, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav has appealed Yatris to follow guidelines.

These facilities provided to Yatris include enhancements to roads, water supply, footpaths, sanitation, security, chopper services and online registration through the website to ensure a safe and pleasant journey for the pilgrims.

The addition of a road up to Chashoti on the Gulabgarh to Machail axis has reduced the trekking distance to 3-4 hours. New bridges and repairs to existing infrastructure aim to provide a safe and hassle-free experience for Yatris amid challenging geography.

Dr. Devansh Yadav urged the pilgrims to visit the official Machail Yatra website at https://shrimachailmatayatra.com for online registration and updated information regarding the Yatra, including weather conditions, routes and other facilities. This resource is designed to help pilgrims stay informed and address any queries they may have. Yatris are advised to carry their Aadhar cards and review the guidelines on the website.

The administration remains committed to ensuring a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees participating in the Shree Machail Yatra this year.