Vascular Society holds Walkathon in Jammu for Amputation Awareness

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: In observance of National Vascular Day, the Vascular Society of India (VSI) organized a walkathon in Jammu to raise awareness about amputation prevention and vascular health. The event, which took place at the Fountain Square of the University of Jammu, saw over 200 residents participating enthusiastically. This local walkathon was part of a larger national initiative involving more than 15,000 participants across 25 cities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 1 million limb amputations occur globally each year, many of which are preventable with timely intervention and proper management of risk factors. In India, 40-50% of amputations are linked to vascular diseases, particularly those stemming from diabetes. This underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive measures against high blood sugar, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

Jugal Kishore, Member of Parliament from Jammu, flagged off the walkathon and commended the Jammu Vascular Society for their efforts in public education on vascular diseases and amputation prevention. Dr. Arvind Kohli, Convenor of the Jammu Vascular Society, highlighted the severe risks associated with vascular diseases, particularly for diabetes patients who face a significantly higher risk of amputation. He emphasized that the walkathon not only promoted physical fitness but also educated participants about preventive measures and early intervention.

The event was graced by Principal GMC Jammu Dr Ashutosh, Dr. Gurjit Singh, Dr. Parminder from the Institute of Human Genetics, and Dr. TR Raina, along with senior doctors and prominent community members, all contributing to the cause of an amputation-free future.