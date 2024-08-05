Congress, regional parties misleading J&K people: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today blasted the Congress and regional political parties for putting J&K in a crisis situation.

Addressing a series of meetings in Akhnoor region, Chugh said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has envisioned a new era of peace and development for J&K.

He said the Congress and regional parties of Abdullahs and Muftis have been deliberately misleading the people and have been trying to foment anti national sentiments.

Chugh said the BJP workers must prepare themselves for the coming Assembly elections. It is time to defeat anti-national forces in J&K so that every person can enjoy the fruits of development and visionary policies of the Modi Government.

Former Minister, Rajiv Jasrotia addressed “BJYM Sammelan” at Bani Assembly constituency.

DDC Ramban & Seh Prabhari, Doda Rakesh Thakur addressed “BJYM Sammelan” at Banihal Assembly Constituency.