KB Public School holds programme

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 4: K B Public School, operating under the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT), held a programme, celebrating leadership and honoring the school’s legacy. The event was graced by Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary, Patron-in-Chief of GDCT, who served as the chief guest. Other notable attendees included Haji Arshad Ali Choudhary, Chairman GDCT, Iftikar Chouhan, Director KBPS, General Secretary Er. Mohammad Sadiq Azad, Senior Trustee Shoukat Javed, and Principal Nehreer Khan, among others.

Principal Nehreer Khan delivered the welcome address and led the formal oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected student council members. Patron-in-Chief Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary paid tribute to the school’s founder, Dr. Masud Ahmed Choudhary, acknowledging his significant contributions to the betterment of tribal and backward communities. He pledged to continue advancing Dr. Choudhary’s vision for the school. Director Iftikar Chouhan emphasized the need for high-quality education and offered suggestions to improve the school’s Functioning.

Chairman Haji Arshad Ali Choudhary praised the founder trustees and shared insights into future developmental plans for the school. General Secretary Er. Mohammad Sadiq Azad commended the programme and called for continued efforts to uplift students and their communities.

Principal Nehreer Khan encouraged new student leaders to embrace their roles with dedication and teamwork. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by CCA coordinator Rafia Tabassum and the National Anthem.