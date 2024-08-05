The Shri Ram Universal School Jammu holds workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Shriram Universal School Jammu, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence (COE) Chandigarh, hosted a Capacity Building Workshop on Art Integration here today, aimed at enhancing educational practices by incorporating art into the curriculum.

The workshop brought together educators from various institutions in Jammu for interactive sessions led by Dr Renu Gupta, retired Principal of APS Damana, and Dr Atul Hans, Director-cum-Principal of IDRS School, Jammu.

The event commenced with a welcome song performed by the teachers of Shriram School, followed by a formal welcome note by Headmistress Shivani Vaid. The workshop provided valuable insights and practical strategies for blending art with core academic subjects, with participants exploring various methodologies to make learning more engaging and effective.

Principal Sonika Mahajan praised the resource persons for their insightful sessions and acknowledged the participants’ commitment to improving educational practices. She emphasized the positive impact of art integration on student learning experiences. Director Rajni Gupta also expressed gratitude to the experts and participants, highlighting the dedication and collaborative spirit that made the workshop a success. The event marked a significant step in fostering creative and holistic educational approaches in Jammu’s academic community.