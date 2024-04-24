Gaurav calls for max participation in LS polls to realize vision of Viksit Bharat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Gaurav Gupta, former general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, urged people to actively participate in the upcoming second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the Jammu region.

With the Lok Sabha (LS) elections being a critical juncture for democracy, Gaurav emphasized the paramount importance of citizens exercising their voting rights. He stressed that robust participation is not only a civic duty but also a fundamental aspect of ensuring representative governance.

In his statement issued here today, Gaurav urged the people to meticulously evaluate the credentials and agendas of political parties vying for their support. He emphasized the significance of backing only those parties and candidates whose actions and policies align with the broader interests of the nation.

“As responsible citizens, it is imperative that we cast our votes thoughtfully and discerningly. We must support only political entities that are dedicated to serving the nation’s best interests and upholding the values of democracy and progress,” he added.

As the second phase of Lok Sabha polls approaches, Gaurav Gupta urges all residents of Jammu region to exercise their franchise judiciously and contribute towards fostering a vibrant and inclusive democratic process, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.